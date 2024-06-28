Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $46.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. 2,450,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,841,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,813,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,296 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,672,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

