Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,045,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 2,925,435 shares.The stock last traded at $4.60 and had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after buying an additional 892,960 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after buying an additional 4,139,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,217,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after buying an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 834,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,008,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.