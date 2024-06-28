Band Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $167.57 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $167.57 million and $6.94 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 148,080,095 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,680,095 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

