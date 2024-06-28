Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,851,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,592,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

