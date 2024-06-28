Bank of America Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $347.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $340.00 to $347.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $295.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.00. FedEx has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $296.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,275 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,298 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

