Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 7,700 ($97.68) target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.65) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.11) to GBX 6,610 ($83.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.11) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($74.84) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,313.75 ($80.09).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,176 ($65.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,444.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,374.73. The stock has a market cap of £64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.33, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,910 ($74.97).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

