Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 376.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $10.39 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Bank of Ireland Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

