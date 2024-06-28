Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $127.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 171.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 454.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

