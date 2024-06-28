Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.44

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.44 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 207.92 ($2.64). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 205.85 ($2.61), with a volume of 45,640,337 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 250 ($3.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.11) price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 262 ($3.32).

The stock has a market cap of £31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.46, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 178.32.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($137,570.29). 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

