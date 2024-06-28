Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $16.82. Approximately 2,196,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 21,832,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

