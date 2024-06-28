Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.5 days.
Base Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BSRUF remained flat at 0.16 during trading hours on Friday. Base Resources has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.18 and a 200-day moving average of 0.12.
Base Resources Company Profile
