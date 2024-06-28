Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.5 days.

Base Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BSRUF remained flat at 0.16 during trading hours on Friday. Base Resources has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.18 and a 200-day moving average of 0.12.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

