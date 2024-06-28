Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BASFY shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Basf alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BASFY

Basf Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $12.11 on Friday. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,211.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Basf will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.6594 per share. This is an increase from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,500.00%.

Basf Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.