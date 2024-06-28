Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Down 95.8% in June

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BFAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. 170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,693. Battery Future Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,669,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 77.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target assets or companies along the battery value chain.

