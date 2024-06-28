Baugh & Associates LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.55. 1,139,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

