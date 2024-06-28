BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up 1.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BCE worth $23,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in BCE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. 1,666,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,237. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.