Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Raised to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BEEM has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Beam Global Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $67.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.91. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Beam Global by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 592,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 167,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

