Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.53

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.53 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 101.60 ($1.29). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.29), with a volume of 76,670 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The company has a market capitalization of £161.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

