Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Performance

BLTE stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Belite Bio has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of -1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.