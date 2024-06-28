Belrium Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000705 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.