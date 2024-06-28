Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM) Insider Purchases £5,014.24 in Stock

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) insider Ed Bowie acquired 13,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.24 ($6,360.83).
Beowulf Mining Stock Performance
Shares of BEM stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 33.10 ($0.42). 32,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,615. Beowulf Mining plc has a twelve month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £642.14 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.66.
About Beowulf Mining
