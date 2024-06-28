Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM) Insider Purchases £5,014.24 in Stock

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) insider Ed Bowie acquired 13,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.24 ($6,360.83).

Shares of BEM stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 33.10 ($0.42). 32,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,615. Beowulf Mining plc has a twelve month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £642.14 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.66.

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

