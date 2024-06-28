Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BERY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. TheStreet cut Berry Global Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE BERY opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,441,000 after buying an additional 1,934,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $24,524,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,803,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

