Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.65

Shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.65 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.51). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49), with a volume of 60,046 shares changing hands.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £173.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.98.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

