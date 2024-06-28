BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANFP traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $25.36. 1,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $27.26.

Get BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% alerts:

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.