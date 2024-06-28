BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.04)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $136-144 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.13 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

BlackBerry Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.45.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

