Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 95,452 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 789,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,883,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 550,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

