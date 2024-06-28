BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $927.80 million, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 388.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

