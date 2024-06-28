Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Up 8.5%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) was up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 1,521,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,729,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Blend Labs Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 100,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $246,977.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 464,004 shares of company stock worth $1,266,062 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 327,281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 379,647 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

