Blue Owl Capital’s (OWL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler's price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.99% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Shares of OWL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,482. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 150.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,600,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,657 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,030,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $48,517,000. Finally, Advent International L.P. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $30,780,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

