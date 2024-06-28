B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.40. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.