BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $80.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Get Ameren alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $70.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,516,000 after acquiring an additional 802,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ameren by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after buying an additional 4,593,638 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after buying an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Ameren by 204.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after buying an additional 2,569,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,877,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,836,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.