Bonnie L. Bassler Sells 756 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

REGN stock opened at $1,050.86 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $1,081.17. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $978.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $948.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,015.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 28,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

