Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Cut by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $561,722.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,108.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

NYSE BAH traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.92. 1,816,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,312. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

