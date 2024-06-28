Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 12,224 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cerus worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cerus by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,530,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 656,971 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Cerus Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 23,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

