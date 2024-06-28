Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $215.03 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The company has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

