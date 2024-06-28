Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,425,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,080,000 after buying an additional 35,681 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $103.50. The company had a trading volume of 487,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.