Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in June

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Branicks Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DDCCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492. Branicks Group has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

About Branicks Group

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

