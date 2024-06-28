Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Further Reading

