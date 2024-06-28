Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Target Price at $13.17

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. William Blair raised Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

CLBT opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $182,619,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after buying an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 612,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after buying an additional 350,140 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

