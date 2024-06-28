Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $65.71

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,380,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,380,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $245,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,191. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after buying an additional 561,562 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,501,000 after purchasing an additional 255,182 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,827,000 after purchasing an additional 107,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NARI opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

