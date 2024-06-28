Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Target Price at $48.00

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

PDS stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.12). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $391.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

