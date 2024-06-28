Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target at $80.00

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,415,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,575. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.19. Rambus has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

