Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPAY shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. Research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

