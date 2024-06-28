Brokerages Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Target Price at $12.75

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

