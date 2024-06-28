Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lassonde Industries Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $18.53 EPS.
Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.73. The company had revenue of C$569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.00 million.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
