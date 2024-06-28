Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $18.34

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $17.53. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBU shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 59,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

