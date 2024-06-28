Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 63,039 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 92,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 178,733 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 256,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,417. The company has a market capitalization of $768.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.81. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

