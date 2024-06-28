Brookmont Capital Management Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 37.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.58. 3,333,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.69 and its 200-day moving average is $212.72.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

