Brookmont Capital Management Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.8% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of WFC traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,064,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,567,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WFC
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.