Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Sunday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HOM.U traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.99. 40,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.34. The company has a market cap of C$399.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.99 and a 1-year high of C$13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,240.00. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More

Dividend History for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.