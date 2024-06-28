Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Sunday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HOM.U traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.99. 40,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.34. The company has a market cap of C$399.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.99 and a 1-year high of C$13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,240.00. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

