Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $388,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 44.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 66.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,885,000 after buying an additional 40,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.55. 113,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,921. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.64 and its 200-day moving average is $220.11. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $239.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.17 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

